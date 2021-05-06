ajc logo
Rape kit tracking bill signed into law in Georgia

05/03/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — Gov. Brian Kemp carries a pile of legislation he plans to sign into law at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Politics | 1 hour ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Thursday that will help victims of sexual assaults keep track of evidence in their cases, from collection to prosecution.

The law, House Bill 255, creates a tracking system for rape kits as they move through the criminal justice system, including initial receipt by law enforcement, storage and analysis.

Supporters of the bill said it will keep victims involved in their cases if they choose, and it will help hold perpetrators of sexual assaults accountable.

Victims can be informed when perpetrators are identified, arrested and charged.

The bill is the state’s latest effort to empower victims after the General Assembly previously passed laws in recent years requiring police to save sexual assault evidence and clear backlogs of untested rape kits.

