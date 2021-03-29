X

Rape kit tracking bill wins final approval in Georgia General Assembly

03/25/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia —Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell) speaks in favor of SB 202 in the Senate Chambers on day 38 of the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. SB 202 passed the Senate and House Chambers and will be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
03/25/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia —Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell) speaks in favor of SB 202 in the Senate Chambers on day 38 of the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. SB 202 passed the Senate and House Chambers and will be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics | 1 hour ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Senate voted unanimously Monday to help victims of sexual assaults keep track of evidence in their cases, sending the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Senate voted 49-0 to approve House Bill 255, which would create a tracking system of rape kits from initial collection to receipt, storage and analysis. Victims will be able to follow the evidence as it moves through the criminal justice system, including prosecutions.

The bill is the state’s latest effort to empower victims after the General Assembly previously passed laws in recent years requiring police to save sexual assault evidence and clear backlogs of untested rape kits.

ExploreAJC Bill Tracker: Live updating bills to watch in the Georgia Legislature

“These measures will improve the state’s response to sexual assault,” said state Sen. John Albers, a Republican from Roswell.

Supporters of the bill say it will be used to hold perpetrators of sexual assaults accountable.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.