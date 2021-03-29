Rape kit tracking bill wins final approval in Georgia General Assembly

The Georgia Senate voted unanimously Monday to help victims of sexual assaults keep track of evidence in their cases, sending the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp.
The Senate voted 49-0 to approve House Bill 255, which would create a tracking system of rape kits from initial collection to receipt, storage and analysis. Victims will be able to follow the evidence as it moves through the criminal justice system, including prosecutions.
The bill is the state’s latest effort to empower victims after the General Assembly previously passed laws in recent years requiring police to save sexual assault evidence and clear backlogs of untested rape kits.
“These measures will improve the state’s response to sexual assault,” said state Sen. John Albers, a Republican from Roswell.
Supporters of the bill say it will be used to hold perpetrators of sexual assaults accountable.