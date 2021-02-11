Bill would track rape kits through Georgia criminal justice system

“When survivors leave the hospital, they never hear anything again about their rape kit. It’s very traumatizing for them,” Knecht said. “Knowing and having information about where their rape is located is essential to their well-being.”

In addition, the legislation would also hold physicians accountable if they’re found to have sexually assaulted a patient.

A national investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that doctors accused of sexual misconduct rarely face consequences. Of 450 cases against doctors brought to medical regulators or courts in 2016 and 2017, nearly half of the doctors remained licensed to practice medicine.

Under House Bill 255, physicians found to have committed a sexual assault on a patient would lose their license.

The legislation will likely receive its first committee hearing next week, Holcomb said.