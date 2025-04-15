After the event, Greene applauded the move.

“I’m glad they got thrown out,” the Rome Republican said. “That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen.”

As the protests erupted, Greene urged the crowd to listen to her pro-Donald Trump message.

“This is a peaceful town hall. This should not have to happen,” she said.

Once a typical part of Georgia’s political landscape, Greene’s town hall Tuesday stands out.

Now a third demonstrator has been led out of the town hall — and was tasered by authorities after resisting. #gapol pic.twitter.com/u5BSeqf5E8 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 15, 2025

After U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick was repeatedly heckled at a February town hall in Roswell, House Speaker Mike Johnson urged GOP members to avoid in-person events. Many scrapped or scaled back their plans.

Instead, Greene ventured to the bluest part of her northwest Georgia district for the town hall: a slice of suburban Cobb County that was redrawn into her otherwise solidly Republican territory in 2021.

The new lines shifted some of the most solidly Democratic, diverse parts of Cobb from U.S. Rep. David Scott — one of the longest serving Democrats in the South — to Greene, whose name has become synonymous with bomb-throwing political bombast.

With Trump’s reelection, Greene’s influence in Congress has only grown. She leads a subcommittee tasked with carrying out Trump’s cost-cutting, government-shrinking initiatives. She has more than $700,000 in her campaign coffers.

And she told “Politically Georgia” that she is considering challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff next year if Gov. Brian Kemp doesn’t enter the race.

This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.