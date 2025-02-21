Georgia congressman confronted by angry crowd over support for Trump’s agenda

“You don’t think I’m going to stand up for you?” asked McCormick, as the crowd responded with loud boos.

Pressed on what he’ll do to “rein in the megalomaniac in the White House,” McCormick brought up President Joe Biden’s tenure.

“When you talk about tyranny, when you talk about presidential power, I remember having the same discussion with Republicans when Biden was elected.”

He then compared the attendees to “Jan. 6ers who are yelling just as loud as you” — a reference to the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. That triggered a fresh outburst from crowd members insulted by the comparison.

Pushed to answer the question, McCormick later added: “I don’t want to see any president be too powerful.”

The town hall crowd peppers Rep. Rich McCormick with boos and catcalls as he struggles to answer a pointed question from a resident who says she’s a descendant of Patrick Henry who pressed him on whether Trump was moving toward “tyranny.” #gapol https://t.co/gicXVC7AFJ pic.twitter.com/BkSIaxtgQb — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 21, 2025

At another point, McCormick was asked about remarks he made to CNN suggesting that teens on school lunch programs should work during the summer to help pay for their meals.

“I think that a teenager sitting home during high school who could go to work and had the ability and had the opportunity, should,” McCormick said.

After losing a close election in 2020, McCormick captured a Republican-friendly suburban district in 2022. His territory stretches from north Fulton County through deeply conservative parts of North Georgia.

McCormick, an emergency room physician and U.S. Marine veteran, was one of the few senior Republicans to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump last year. He later endorsed Trump and has endorsed his campaign agenda and cost-cutting plans.

He’s now considered a potential Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

The rowdy town hall was one of the first examples in Georgia of Trump-driven backlash trickling down to the grassroots. So many people showed up that some were turned away by local authorities; others filed into overflow rooms to watch the back-and-forth.

Not everything he said was met with pushback. About midway through the town hall, McCormick smiled as he sarcastically thanked the audience for “all the easy softball questions” before he turned serious.

“By the way, I’m here. I’m here. And I respect the difference of opinion, and this will continue to be an honest discussion.”

The crowd responded with respectful applause.