Georgia congressman confronted by angry crowd over support for Trump’s agenda

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick was peppered with boos and catcalls throughout a town hall meeting in Roswell late Thursday, as hundreds of critics jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump’s agenda during his first month in office.
The Suwanee Republican’s staff expected robust turnout for his first town hall since Trump took office. But they seemed caught off guard by the massive crowd of hundreds that gathered outside Roswell City Hall.
Attendees set the tone early, with one accusing McCormick of “doing us a disservice” for supporting the budget-slashing initiatives by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency that have torn through all corners of federal government.
“You don’t think I’m going to stand up for you?” asked McCormick, as the crowd responded with loud boos.
Pressed on what he’ll do to “rein in the megalomaniac in the White House,” McCormick brought up President Joe Biden’s tenure.
“When you talk about tyranny, when you talk about presidential power, I remember having the same discussion with Republicans when Biden was elected.”
He then compared the attendees to “Jan. 6ers who are yelling just as loud as you” — a reference to the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. That triggered a fresh outburst from crowd members insulted by the comparison.
Pushed to answer the question, McCormick later added: “I don’t want to see any president be too powerful.”
At another point, McCormick was asked about remarks he made to CNN suggesting that teens on school lunch programs should work during the summer to help pay for their meals.
“I think that a teenager sitting home during high school who could go to work and had the ability and had the opportunity, should,” McCormick said.
After losing a close election in 2020, McCormick captured a Republican-friendly suburban district in 2022. His territory stretches from north Fulton County through deeply conservative parts of North Georgia.
McCormick, an emergency room physician and U.S. Marine veteran, was one of the few senior Republicans to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump last year. He later endorsed Trump and has endorsed his campaign agenda and cost-cutting plans.
He’s now considered a potential Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
The rowdy town hall was one of the first examples in Georgia of Trump-driven backlash trickling down to the grassroots. So many people showed up that some were turned away by local authorities; others filed into overflow rooms to watch the back-and-forth.
Not everything he said was met with pushback. About midway through the town hall, McCormick smiled as he sarcastically thanked the audience for “all the easy softball questions” before he turned serious.
“By the way, I’m here. I’m here. And I respect the difference of opinion, and this will continue to be an honest discussion.”
The crowd responded with respectful applause.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Top Georgia Republicans cheer Trump’s Washington overhaul
Georgia Republicans eyeing higher office in 2026 praise President Donald Trump's opening moves, from mass layoffs to immigration crackdowns.
Patricia Murphy: Which swamp is Trump draining with Georgia layoffs and cuts?
President Donald Trump promised to "drain the swamp" and eliminate the "Deep State." So far, he's only draining vital programs in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.