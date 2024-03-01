Prosecutors argue burden hasn’t been met for removal

Prosecutor Adam Abbate said defense lawyers have made many “material misrepresentations” as they’ve sought to have his boss removed from the election interference case.

Almost immediately, Abbate sought to discredit testimony from Robin Bryant Yeartie, Willis’ former friend and employee who said she had “no doubt” that DA Fani Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began not long after they met in 2019.

Abbate said Yeartie’s testimony was “at best inconsistent… vague, very little description when asked in a very leading manner.”