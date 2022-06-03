Retired U.S. Judge Duffey appointed to lead State Election Board

“Judge Duffey has been involved in complex litigation for decades, both as a lawyer and a judge,” Kemp said. “Through his vast experience, he has established himself as a man of integrity who will uphold the highest ethical standards.”

Georgia’s voting law, Senate Bill 202, ousted Raffensperger from the State Election Board after the 2020 elections, but the General Assembly never nominated a successor. The chairperson is required to be nonpartisan.

The law gave Kemp the duty to appoint a chairperson if the position is vacant, subject to approval of the General Assembly in the next legislative session.

Along with Duffey, the board now has three Republican members and one Democrat as it’s considering ongoing election allegations and a potential takeover of the Fulton County elections board.