Retired U.S. Judge Duffey appointed to lead State Election Board

State Election Board member Matthew Mashburn speaks to the public during the State Elections Board meeting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

State Election Board member Matthew Mashburn speaks to the public during the State Elections Board meeting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Georgia voting law had removed Raffensperger

Former U.S. District Judge William Duffey will become the chairman of the State Election Board, filling a seat left vacant for more than a year since Georgia’s voting law removed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday appointed Duffey to lead the board, which is responsible for reviewing allegations of voting infractions, imposing fines and referring cases to prosecutors.

“I am committed to working with my colleagues on the State Elections Board to perform our duty to protect the integrity of the election process because every Georgia voter is entitled to know their vote is secure and that it counts,” Duffey said in a statement.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed former U.S. District Judge William Duffey to be the chairman of the State Election Board on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed former U.S. District Judge William Duffey to be the chairman of the State Election Board on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed former U.S. District Judge William Duffey to be the chairman of the State Election Board on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Duffey, who was appointed to the federal bench by Republican President Georgia W. Bush in 2004, served as a judge in the Northern District of Georgia until his retirement in 2018. Before becoming a judge, Duffey was the U.S. attorney in the Atlanta-based district.

“Judge Duffey has been involved in complex litigation for decades, both as a lawyer and a judge,” Kemp said. “Through his vast experience, he has established himself as a man of integrity who will uphold the highest ethical standards.”

Georgia’s voting law, Senate Bill 202, ousted Raffensperger from the State Election Board after the 2020 elections, but the General Assembly never nominated a successor. The chairperson is required to be nonpartisan.

The law gave Kemp the duty to appoint a chairperson if the position is vacant, subject to approval of the General Assembly in the next legislative session.

Along with Duffey, the board now has three Republican members and one Democrat as it’s considering ongoing election allegations and a potential takeover of the Fulton County elections board.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

