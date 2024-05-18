Polls open for primary election

Polls have opened for primary election day in Georgia, when voters will decide on candidates from Congress to the courthouse, including the political future of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and Scott McAfee, the Fulton judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

All registered voters are eligible to participate today in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or they can choose a nonpartisan ballot that only includes candidates seeking to become judges.

