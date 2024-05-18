BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Politics

Polls open for primary election

By
4 minutes ago

Polls have opened for primary election day in Georgia, when voters will decide on candidates from Congress to the courthouse, including the political future of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and Scott McAfee, the Fulton judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

All registered voters are eligible to participate today in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or they can choose a nonpartisan ballot that only includes candidates seeking to become judges.

Please return to ajc.com throughout the day for updates and results. Polls close at 7 p.m. and incoming results will posted and updated as soon as they arrive.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta IG: investigations being internally blocked

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest
Yes, there are two primaries in Georgia this year
16m ago
McAfee and Willis face the voters: Trump trial stars on the ballot in Georgia
37m ago
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station