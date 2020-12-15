With victory affirmed, Biden heads to Georgia for Senate runoff rally

Republicans hold a 50-48 edge in the Senate, and Democrats must defeat both Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to gain control of the chamber with the help of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

His visit comes against the backdrop of an ongoing internal feud in the Georgia GOP. Spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, Trump has assailed state Republican leaders for refusing his calls to overturn Biden’s victory. And many of his Georgia backers haven’t acknowledged his defeat.

Georgia casts its 16 electoral votes for Joe Biden

Underscoring the divide, Trump supporters tapped a shadow slate of GOP electors on Monday in a closed-door Capitol room, even as Democrats cast their Electoral College ballots in the legitimate vote one floor above in the state Senate.

Georgia casts its 16 electoral votes for Joe Biden

After the Electoral College formally cemented Biden’s victory, he delivered a speech late Monday saying it was time to move on from the election and beyond Trump’s “unconscionable” attacks on the voting system.

“We the people voted,” he said. “Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so now it is time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history. To unite. To heal.”

Ossoff and Warnock are trying to re-create the formula that helped Biden narrowly capture Georgia by roughly 12,000 votes – a victory fueled by overwhelming support from Black voters, soaring turnout of Asian and Latino Georgians and newfound Democratic strength in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Democrats are betting that Biden’s return — he stumped in Georgia a week before the election — will re-energize the base. Republicans are reading from the same playbook.

A half-dozen high-profile GOP figures have already campaigned in Georgia, and Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Columbus and Macon on Thursday— his fourth visit to Georgia since the November election.

Biden’s visit to Georgia highlights ‘sea change’ in Democratic strategy

And Trump drew thousands earlier this month to Valdosta, where he urged his loyal supporters to vote for the GOP candidates even as he aired unfounded grievances about a “rigged” election and blasted state officials for refusing to do more to reverse his defeat.

Republicans plan to welcome Biden much as they did when he visited Warm Springs a week before the November vote: With a rally panning his policies. A group of sheriffs and law enforcement officers are set to gather at the Capitol before his visit to assail the Senate challengers’ criminal justice proposals.