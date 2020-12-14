AJC Interview: Kemp blasts ‘ridiculous’ attacks over refusal to overturn election

“It’s ridiculous, quite honestly, that many are blaming me for being responsible for what happened in the election,” he said.

“No one has worked harder for the president. I’ve said that many times, going into the election all the way through November 3, and I’ve supported his legal efforts under the laws and the Constitution. At the end of the day, I’ve also got to follow the same laws and the same Constitution.”

He endorsed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s call for a limited audit of signatures of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County, saying it would help “bring people peace of mind.” The governor had previously issued at least three separate calls for a wider audit.

Kemp dodged questions about whether there was widespread fraud – a claim rejected by Raffensperger, along with state and federal officials. Judges at every level have dismissed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in Georgia and elsewhere, culminating with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reject a Texas challenge to the votes.

“That’s really a question the Secretary of State needs to answer,” the governor said, pointing to investigations of roughly 250 voting allegations made through the election season which began with the June primary. “I do think we need to run those cases down very quickly.”

State election officials say the investigations will not affect the outcome of Biden’s roughly 12,000-vote victory in Georgia.

As for Trump’s escalating barrage of criticism – the president has said he’s “ashamed” to have endorsed the governor and predicted he would never win another term in office – Kemp tried to redirect the attention to the Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.

“I’m not too worried about that. Like I said in the past, the president is frustrated, obviously. I’m frustrated with him not doing better in Georgia, even though I support the legal process playing out to ensure everyone has had their say.”

He added: “But at the end of the day, we’ve got one mission right now, and that’s to re-elect David Perdue and elect Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate.”