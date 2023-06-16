The Jolt: Brad Raffensperger challenges Donald Trump to a verbal duel

Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t the only Georgia Republican taking the gloves off with Donald Trump. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also fed up with the attacks from the former president and his allies.

A few days after Trump slammed Raffensperger at the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus to the delight of thousands of delegates, the secretary of state trekked to west Georgia to deliver his own speech.

After addressing the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce, WRBL’s Chuck Williams pressed Raffensperger about the most recent in a spate of attacks after famously denying Trump’s demand to “find” enough votes to overturn his election defeat.

Here’s what Raffensperger told the outlet:

“Well, maybe it’s time that he and I get together. Well, I would say why don’t he and I go out to the Reagan Library? We’ll have a debate. I’ll bring a copy of my letter to Congress and I’ll bring a copy of my book, ‘Integrity Counts.’ … And we’ll debate the issues point by point, because the facts on my side and he doesn’t.”

There’s no immediate word from aides to Trump, who is otherwise occupied. He’s facing a federal indictment in Miami, state charges in Manhattan and is the focus of an ongoing criminal probe in Atlanta for his attempt to reverse his 2020 loss. He contends the investigations are politically motivated.

STAFFING UP. President Joe Biden tapped Atlanta native Michael Tyler, a veteran Democratic operative, as the communications director for his reelection campaign.

The appointment makes Tyler one of the most influential national Democratic voices from Georgia, perhaps the premier battleground state on the 2024 electoral map.

His new role also continues a Georgia pipeline to the president’s inner circle: Kate Bedingfield, another Atlanta native, served as Biden’s communications director for most of the past decade, including during his first years in the White House.

Quentin Fulks, who was born and raised in Ellaville in south Georgia, is serving as Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

TROUBLES AHEAD. The U.S. House adjourned Thursday absent the acrimony that dominated the prior week. On the surface, it appears that Republicans who have a thin governing majority are on one accord.

But the situation is tenuous. Far-right conservatives who took issue with Speaker McCarthy last week and shut down floor action are now insisting on shaping the appropriations process.

These lawmakers, including Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, want to cut federal spending beyond what McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden as part of an agreement to lift a debt ceiling. Appropriations subcommittees are starting to review legislation that reflects steep reductions in services.

Clyde told us this week that these cuts are key to keeping conservatives in McCarthy’s corner.

“We’re working,” the Athens Republican said. “I have full faith and confidence that we’ll get there.”

But there is a chance Republicans who are moderate or represent swing districts may not go along. Democrats are already sounding the alarm. Rep. Sanford Bishop, the top Democrat on the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, used words like “dangerous,” “risky” and “draconian” when he described the GOP proposal.

Members are bracing for potential government shutdowns come October.

Jamie Dupree has more about the GOP retreat from the debt ceiling deal in his weekly column.

BACK TO SCHOOL. Former football star Herschel Walker has reenrolled at the University of Georgia after his failed U.S. Senate bid, taking steps toward earning his college degree as he retreats from the public spotlight following his defeat.

The university’s registrar confirmed Thursday that Walker is taking summer courses at the school. A university official said the Republican was recently spotted at an academic adviser’s office at the Franklin College of Arts & Sciences.

JUNETEENTH SAGA. Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last year that makes the federal Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery a paid day off for Georgia employees. Here’s a reminder of how June 19 became an official holiday.

JUNETEENTH HONORS. Credited with helping one of Atlanta’s storied HBCUs rebound from near-extinction, the president of Morris Brown College — Kevin E. James — was among those recognized during an event that hopes to become the Grammys of annual Juneteenth celebrations.

The Juneteenth Honors celebration was taped Thursday night but will air Monday, the actual holiday, at 8 p.m. on Fuse TV.

James accepted the Perseverance Award and highlighted progress over his four years on the job, which includes restoring accreditation for the institution and financial aid for its students. The school recently received $3 million in federal grants, its largest allocation in decades.

James recounted the school’s history from its founding in the basement of Atlanta’s Big Bethel A.M.E. Church to a financial crisis that almost caused its closure 20 years ago to the rebuilding efforts that continue today.

“Morris Brown College is back,” he said, “and we are now the most affordable HBCU in the city.”

