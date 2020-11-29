X

Joe Biden chooses all-female senior White House press team

Joe Biden becomes first presidential candidate to receive 80 million votes. President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the most votes cast for a presidential candidate in U.S. history. As of November 25, he has earned 80 million votes. . Former President Barack Obama previously held the record after receiving 69.5 million votes in 2008. Donald Trump has earned the second-most votes of all time, having received 74 million in the 2020 presidential election. The turnout rate for the 2020 presidential election was the highest in more than a century. More than 156 million Americans cast their ballots. That is estimated to be 66.5 percent of the eligible voter population. . The final vote total will likely be around 158 million. . That is 20 million more votes than the record 137 million that were cast in 2016.

By The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary. Psaki has already been working with Biden’s team, serving as one of the main spokespeople for the transition. Bedingfield and Psaki are veterans of the Obama administration.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

Karine Jean Pierre, who was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ chief of staff, will serve as a principal deputy press secretary for the president-elect. Pili Tobar, who was communications director for coalitions on Biden’s campaign, will be his deputy White House communications director.

