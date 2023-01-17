Morris Brown College receives largest grant in 20 years

Credit: Photo by Stan Coleman Credit: Photo by Stan Coleman

After the clock face was vandalized in September, James said its restoration is almost complete. But to restore the entire building is at least a $25 million project.

The new funding comes from congressionally directed spending requests, which let lawmakers earmark money for specific uses.

The private, historically Black college’s accreditation was revoked in 2002 over heavy debt and financial mismanagement. For 20 years, its students couldn’t apply for federal loans or Pell grants. Enrollment went from more than 2,500 students to fewer than 50, and the campus shrank to three buildings. But in April 2022, the school’s accreditation was restored.

More than 270 students are currently enrolled, James said Tuesday. By next year, he hopes enrollment will top 400 students.

The funds will “help kickstart the renaissance that’s going on at this institution,” Ossoff said. In his campaign for the U.S. Senate, Ossoff pledged to support historically Black colleges and universities. He also credited U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., with helping to secure the funds for Morris Brown.

Morris Brown was founded by the Georgia Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1881. It’s the first historically Black college in the state to be founded by Black people.