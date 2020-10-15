QAnon-promoting candidate Greene set to endorse Loeffler’s Senate bid

And she’s insinuated that the 2017 Las Vegas massacre was orchestrated, warned of an “Islamic invasion” after two Muslims won congressional races, described Black people as “slaves” to Democrats and defended a lie that George Soros, the billionaire Jewish philanthropist, collaborated with the Nazis.

200829-Rome-Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican running to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, talks with supporters Saturday morning August 29, 2020 at a political rally at the Rome fairgrounds. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

But Loeffler’s campaign placed a bet that the short-term gain of winning Greene’s endorsement outweighed any potential long-term damage the senator could face from being tied to her incendiary remarks in a possible runoff.

Greene, a former construction executive, initially entered a crowded race for a suburban Atlanta congressional seat last year, but switched contests after U.S. Rep. Tom Graves announced he wouldn’t stand for another term.

She won a runoff to represent the ruby-red 14th District in August and clinched victory when Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly quit his campaign and moved to Indiana. Trump raised her profile higher by dubbing Greene a “future Republican star” and, since then, she’s become a staple on Georgia’s campaign trail.

Still, many state Republicans have kept her at arm’s length, wary of Democratic efforts to brand her as the face of the Georgia GOP. Among them is U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is locked in a tough re-election battle and has largely sidestepped mention of her. So have several other prominent Republicans running in more moderate districts.

That’s not the case for Loeffler or Collins, who both jockeyed for Greene’s support. It became clearer that Loeffler won out when she appeared with Greene at a September rally ringed by members of a local militia group.

Staff photo by C.B. Schmelter / Armed members of the Georgia III% Martyrs surround Marjorie Taylor Greene as she meets with supporters during a second amendment rally at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Ringgold, Ga. Credit: C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Credit: C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times