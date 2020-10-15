QAnon-promoting candidate Greene set to endorse Loeffler’s Senate bid

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is set to accept the endorsement on Thursday of congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, a controversial fellow Republican who has spread baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and posted racist and xenophobic videos on social media.
Greene is expected to announce her support for Loeffler’s special election bid to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term at an event in Paulding County early Thursday, according to multiple officials with direct knowledge of the plans.
Loeffler’s campaign hopes the endorsement gives her a boost in her brutal feud with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. The two Republicans are trying to outgun each other for conservative votes in the 20-candidate contest, and polls show they’re in a tight race for second-place behind Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Whether Greene’s support is a difference-maker for Loeffler’s push to make a January runoff remains to be seen. But Greene has quickly become a force within some GOP circles, and she’ll soon represent a deeply-conservative northwest Georgia district that stretches from Atlanta’s outskirts to the Tennessee border.
Her backing comes with baggage. Greene has a history of peddling the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claims President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a “deep state” that protects sex traffickers and pedophiles – a bizarre belief the FBI has labeled a potential domestic terrorism threat.
And she’s insinuated that the 2017 Las Vegas massacre was orchestrated, warned of an “Islamic invasion” after two Muslims won congressional races, described Black people as “slaves” to Democrats and defended a lie that George Soros, the billionaire Jewish philanthropist, collaborated with the Nazis.
Credit: Ben Gray
But Loeffler’s campaign placed a bet that the short-term gain of winning Greene’s endorsement outweighed any potential long-term damage the senator could face from being tied to her incendiary remarks in a possible runoff.
Greene, a former construction executive, initially entered a crowded race for a suburban Atlanta congressional seat last year, but switched contests after U.S. Rep. Tom Graves announced he wouldn’t stand for another term.
She won a runoff to represent the ruby-red 14th District in August and clinched victory when Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly quit his campaign and moved to Indiana. Trump raised her profile higher by dubbing Greene a “future Republican star” and, since then, she’s become a staple on Georgia’s campaign trail.
Still, many state Republicans have kept her at arm’s length, wary of Democratic efforts to brand her as the face of the Georgia GOP. Among them is U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is locked in a tough re-election battle and has largely sidestepped mention of her. So have several other prominent Republicans running in more moderate districts.
That’s not the case for Loeffler or Collins, who both jockeyed for Greene’s support. It became clearer that Loeffler won out when she appeared with Greene at a September rally ringed by members of a local militia group.
Credit: C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times