Supporter with extremist ties ejected from Greene, Loeffler rally

After Saturday’s rally, Greene was more direct.

“I don’t know him and have no relationship with him,” she said. “He’s not a donor and has never worked for the campaign. He shows up at events to get publicity for himself, as the AJC is doing with this piece.”

For Doles, the ejection from what was billed as a Second Amendment “unity rally” was a betrayal.

“It’s just unbelievable. This is their unity rally, except for me," said Chester Doles. “She hasn’t even gotten out of the state of Georgia and has done turned into a politician. ... I wasn’t going to put her in no awkward situation. Everybody’s got a past. It is what it is.”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler briefly appeared at the rally with Greene, but a spokesman for her campaign said the senator was unaware of Doles or the controversy over his attendance.

Greene effectively wrapped up the contest for northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District when her Democratic challenger withdrew earlier this month after a raucous and controversial campaign. Prior to her run for the House seat, Greene spent years on the political fringe as part of the cult-like QAnon conspiracy theory community, which believes the world is run by a cabal of Satanic elites who kidnap children and sexually torture them.

Staff photo by C.B. Schmelter / Armed members of the Georgia III% Martyrs surround Marjorie Taylor Greene as she meets with supporters during a second amendment rally at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Ringgold, Ga. Credit: C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Credit: C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times

At Saturday’s rally, Greene and Loeffler talked with constituents ringed by a protective circle of far-right militia members who call themselves the Georgia III% Martyrs. Greene said the security was needed to protect her from “multiple violent, disgusting death threats” she said she has received from left-wing groups.

“Along with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, there were dozens of individuals with firearms in attendance to make sure nothing like this happens to me," she said. "And I thank them for that.”

The Georgia III% Martyrs is one of several small, far-right militias to have organized in the state in recent years, although their name raised eyebrows even among others in the patriot movement.

“We picked that name because we are willing to die for our beliefs and cause. Not everyone is prepared for that," an organizer said on a militia forum earlier this year.