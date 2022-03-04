Politically Georgia: Why Rivian has charged up the race for governor

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into how Perdue is leading the charge to stop Gov. Brian Kemp’s prized accomplishment.

Plus, our team also discusses how key items of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s agenda made it into the State of the Union and why Herschel Walker will not be joining U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the campaign trail this weekend.