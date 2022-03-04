Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Why Rivian has charged up the race for governor

Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Sen. David Perdue steps off stage after speaking at a rally to oppose a proposed Rivian electric vehicle assembly plant Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant will be the largest economic development project in Georgia history. So why is David Perdue against it?

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into how Perdue is leading the charge to stop Gov. Brian Kemp’s prized accomplishment.

Plus, our team also discusses how key items of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s agenda made it into the State of the Union and why Herschel Walker will not be joining U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the campaign trail this weekend.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

