Politically Georgia: The Senate debate is on. Here’s what to expect.

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss what to expect from the Oct. 14 debate between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Plus, they discuss how House Speaker David Ralston is trying to deemphasize divisive social issues next year. And we’ll hear a special segment from Jamie Dupree about the national strategy to back Walker’s campaign.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and leave us your question. We’ll play it back and respond during the Listener Mailbag segment in next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

