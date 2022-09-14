Politically Georgia: The Senate debate is on. Here’s what to expect.

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss what to expect from the Oct. 14 debate between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Plus, they discuss how House Speaker David Ralston is trying to deemphasize divisive social issues next year. And we’ll hear a special segment from Jamie Dupree about the national strategy to back Walker’s campaign.
