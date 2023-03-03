Politically Georgia: The Buckhead bill stops here

Moments after the Senate rejected the pro-Buckhead cityhood push, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones indicated he’s ready to move on: “The Senate body has now spoken on this issue.”
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the debate heard on the Senate floor and explain what the flat-out rejection of the cityhood movement means.
Plus, our insiders discuss new efforts to create state oversight of local prosecutors. And they will answer your questions from the Listener Mailbag.
If you’d like to call in with a question for the podcast, call the 24-Hour Politically Georgia Hotline at (770)810-5297, leave us your question, and we’ll play it back and answer your question on next Friday’s episode.
Credit: Christina Matacotta