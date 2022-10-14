ajc logo
Politically Georgia: All about Friday’s Walker-Warnock debate showdown

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy preview Friday’s high-stakes debate between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Savannah.

Plus, our insiders break down the results of the latest University of Georgia poll less than one month before the midterm elections.

Have a question you’d like to ask? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at (770)810-5297 and Greg and Patricia will playback your question and answer it on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Complaint seeks IRS audit of Warnock, church foundation
