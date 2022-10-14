Politically Georgia: All about Friday’s Walker-Warnock debate showdown

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy preview Friday’s high-stakes debate between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Savannah.
Plus, our insiders break down the results of the latest University of Georgia poll less than one month before the midterm elections.
Have a question you’d like to ask? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at (770)810-5297 and Greg and Patricia will playback your question and answer it on next Friday’s episode.
