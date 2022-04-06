Politically Georgia: A ‘stealth’ surprise shakes the Legislature

There’s always a stealth move during the Georgia legislative session. This year was no exception.
On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by statehouse reporters Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu to discuss the last-minute legislation involving transgender athletes.
Our team also looks at why medical marijuana legislation faltered again and how Gov. Brian Kemp managed to pull off a sweep of all his top agenda items.
