ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: A ‘stealth’ surprise shakes the Legislature

Rep. Bee Nguyen watches voting results on HB 1425 on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, April 4, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

caption arrowCaption
Rep. Bee Nguyen watches voting results on HB 1425 on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, April 4, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

There’s always a stealth move during the Georgia legislative session. This year was no exception.

On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by statehouse reporters Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu to discuss the last-minute legislation involving transgender athletes.

Our team also looks at why medical marijuana legislation faltered again and how Gov. Brian Kemp managed to pull off a sweep of all his top agenda items.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Democrats target Kemp’s ‘criminal carry’ gun law
17h ago
The Jolt: A midnight run to limit transgender sports in Georgia
23h ago
Georgia lawmakers go past midnight ‘deadline’ again for Sine Die
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top