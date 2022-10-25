On the Georgia trail: A Hyundai groundbreaking gets political

BreakingNews
ELLABELL, Ga. – The groundbreaking of Hyundai Motor Group’s $5.5 billion “Metaplant,” the largest economic development project in state history, was a bipartisan affair. That didn’t mean it was apolitical.

Gov. Brian Kemp used the platform to tout his decision to roll back coronavirus restrictions in the opening months of the pandemic.

And South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S., Tae-yong Cho, delivered pointed remarks about a provision in the federal climate change law as Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat in the front row.

“Korean companies are now at risk of being disadvantaged by the EV credits of this act,” he said.

Cho referred to a measure in the Democratic-passed law that would require all EVs to undergo final assembly in North America to qualify for lucrative incentives. Since Hyundai’s factory won’t be operational until 2025, that would mean the automaker’s customers could lose out on the break.

Warnock, who is running for reelection against Republican Herschel Walker, recently introduced a measure to tweak the policy to delay that provision from taking effect until after Hyundai’s factory opens. Several influential Georgia Republicans at the event were hopeful it would pass later this year.

At a campaign stops in southeast Georgia, Kemp framed Hyundai’s decision as a validation of his economic development strategy. What he didn’t mention was the fortuitous timing of the celebration, two weeks ahead of a Nov. 8 rematch against Stacey Abrams.

“These are jobs of the future coming to Georgia,” Kemp said. “The automotive industry will see more change in the next 10 years than in the prior 100.”

With an election looming, Democrats are reluctant to knock a deal that will bring 8,100 jobs to an often-overlooked part of the state. Abrams has instead panned the record $1.8 billion incentive package, which she said should have gone to small businesses.

Read more about the groundbreaking and its political implications.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

