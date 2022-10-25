On the Georgia trail: A Hyundai groundbreaking gets political

Warnock, who is running for reelection against Republican Herschel Walker, recently introduced a measure to tweak the policy to delay that provision from taking effect until after Hyundai’s factory opens. Several influential Georgia Republicans at the event were hopeful it would pass later this year.

At a campaign stops in southeast Georgia, Kemp framed Hyundai’s decision as a validation of his economic development strategy. What he didn’t mention was the fortuitous timing of the celebration, two weeks ahead of a Nov. 8 rematch against Stacey Abrams.

“These are jobs of the future coming to Georgia,” Kemp said. “The automotive industry will see more change in the next 10 years than in the prior 100.”

With an election looming, Democrats are reluctant to knock a deal that will bring 8,100 jobs to an often-overlooked part of the state. Abrams has instead panned the record $1.8 billion incentive package, which she said should have gone to small businesses.

