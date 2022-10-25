Stacey Abrams closing TV message: ‘This is our moment to move forward’

The 30-second spot included no mention of the abortion restrictions signed by Gov. Brian Kemp that she’s assailed in other TV ads. And it made only passing reference to the pro-gun Republican policies she’s pledged to roll back if she’s elected. TV messages focusing on those issues are still inundating the airwaves.

Instead, the Democrat’s newest ad accused Kemp of catering to “the wealthiest of Georgians” before pivoting to an upbeat message that aims to address worries about the shaky economy and decades-high inflation that voters repeatedly say is their paramount concern.