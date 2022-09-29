Warnock to introduce EV tax credit bill to give grace period to Hyundai

In the long run, the Biden administration expects the tax credits will boost American manufacturing and EV sales. But in the near term, the changes could hurt brands like Hyundai and Kia, which weren’t expecting to lose the current credits before ramping up U.S. production.

How the $7,500 EV tax credits work Pickups, SUVs and vans must be priced less than $80,000 to qualify.

All other vehicles must cost less than $55,000.

The buyer can’t make more than $150,000 a year.

Final assembly must take place in the U.S., Canada or Mexico.

Battery minerals and other components must not be sourced from “foreign entities of concern,” which include China and Russia.

Warnock’s bill would give companies like Hyundai time to ramp up production in the U.S. before the final assembly and battery material sourcing rules kick in. If the legislation passes, it would delay the battery sourcing provision until 2025 and the final assembly requirement until 2026.

Those adjustments would allow Hyundai vehicles to qualify for the tax credits until the company’s Bryan County plant is completed in 2025.

“I want to make sure that we maximize the full potential of the bill, so I’m introducing the Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act because I want to make sure that Georgia consumers have the full benefit of the legislation we’ve already passed,” Warnock said.

He’s set to formally introduce the bill later Thursday, but the legislation faces long odds to pass both houses of Congress before November’s elections.

Republicans, who unanimously opposed the climate change law in Congress, were quick to blame Warnock for potential fallout.

Warnock also said he’s encouraging the U.S. Treasury Department to “be flexible” with its interpretation and enforcement of the new tax credit requirements.

Only a few EVs on the market today will meet the strict new material sourcing and assembly requirements for tax credit eligibility. But that will change in the years ahead as both foreign and domestic automakers have committed tens of billions to build new North American EV plants.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who is attempting to fend off Democrat Stacey Abrams this November, has urged Washington lawmakers to alter the tax credit requirements to assist Hyundai and other automakers that are making large investments in Georgia, such as California EV startup Rivian.

Rivian plans to build a $5 billion EV factory an hour east of Atlanta that will employ about 7,500 workers. The companies were wooed with state and local incentive packages valued at more than $1.5 billion for Rivian and $1.8 billion for Hyundai.

Under the IRA, many of Rivian’s models would be too expensive to qualify for federal tax credits.

At an event Wednesday at Kia’s factory in West Point, Kemp chastised Warnock and his Democratic colleagues over the EV credit requirements.

“It’s unfortunate that they read the bill after they pass it to figure out that they’re actually helping companies that aren’t in our state and hurting companies that either are or they will be,” Kemp said. “It’s the Biden Administration that’s been picking winners and losers in Washington, D.C., and Georgia is again a loser unless they fix that with writing the rules and (regulations) to help companies like Kia and Hyundai and Rivian and others.”

Warnock said he’s proud of the climate law, especially the provision he wrote capping the cost of prescription drugs for seniors. He added that his bill is part of the legislative process and will only strengthen what’s already passed.

“Here we have a partner (Hyundai) working with the federal government to create green energy jobs and a clean energy future,” Warnock said. “We ought to incentivize them in that work while at the same time encouraging manufacturing in America, which they are doing.”

-Staff writer David Wickert contributed to this article.

A note of disclosure

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to it. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.