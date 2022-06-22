BreakingNews
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
ajc logo
X

Collins beats Trump-endorsed Jones in 10th Congressional District contest

Mike Collins won the GOP runoff Tuesday in Georgia's 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Collins won the GOP runoff Tuesday in Georgia's 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 minutes ago

Mike Collins, a trucking company owner and son of a former congressman, easily defeated fellow Republican Vernon Jones in the GOP primary runoff in the 10th Congressional District.

The race was among the first Georgia runoffs called Tuesday night, indicating Collins’ strong margin of victory over Jones, a former Democrat. In the process, he handed former President Donald Trump another defeat of one of his hand-picked candidates in Georgia.

Trump’s endorsement of Jones in the 10th District came as part of a deal to clear the path for ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue to run as the former president’s hand-picked candidate in the governor’s race. Perdue lost his primary to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

Despite having Trump’s backing, Jones was always a long shot in the 10th District contest. He had no previous ties to the district, moving to Madison after launching his campaign. And his history as a former Democratic elected official who supported liberal causes such as abortion rights followed him to this contest that hinged greatly on proving conservative credentials.

The contest grew bitter during the runoff, with mudslinging between the candidates and voters receiving robocalls that lacked the required disclaimers to know who is behind them.

Because the seat leans so conservatively, Collins is expected to win the general election easily. The district includes all or parts of 18 counties in east-central Georgia.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. Instead of seeking another term, he ran as a Trump-endorsed candidate for secretary of state but lost in the primary to incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Raffensperger, Carr and runoffs set up epic Tuesday in Georgia politics12h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
1h ago
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
9h ago
Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
2h ago
Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
2h ago
Man shot dead near Westview grocery store in SW Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
10m ago
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia runoff election results
Threat, lies upended Fulton election workers’ lives
2h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top