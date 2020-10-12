‘No do overs.’ In Democratic bastion, Jill Biden urges Georgians to vote early

Jill Biden speaks in Decatur on Oct. 12, marking her first in-person visit to Georgia since Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination. Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Her visit coincides with the start of an early-voting period that’s more crucial than ever this election cycle, when a still-raging coronavirus pandemic and changing voter habits have reshaped the way people vote. Roughly two-thirds of Georgians plan to cast their ballot by mail or in-person before Nov. 3.

While Biden has other paths to victory without Georgia in his column, the state is a must-win for Trump’s campaign. He and a string of top surrogates have recently visited the state, and Donald Trump Jr. is headlining events in Savannah and Kennesaw on Monday.

DeKalb County is a linchpin to Biden’s hopes of carrying Georgia. Though the former vice president will easily capture the densely-populated county, he’s aiming to tally up vast margins that could help him withstand lopsided losses in rural parts of the state.

Jill Biden’s decision to stump in downtown Decatur, rather than metro Atlanta’s closely competitive suburbs, spoke to that importance.

DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond kicked off the rally with a plea to the crowd, standing in hoola hoops to keep physically separated during the pandemic, to stay energized: “Let’s go get it done."

State Rep. Billy Mitchell, one of Biden’s earliest supporters in Georgia, followed up by echoing the Democrat’s mantra that the election is a battle for the soul of the nation.

“If we ever needed decency in government, we need it now,” he said. “Every day now, from here on out, is Election Day. I don’t want to wakeup like I did four years ago and believe I was in a nightmare.”

And Stacey Abrams traced the narrowing statewide margins from 2016, when Trump carried Georgia by 5 percentage points, to her razor-thin defeat two years ago.

“If we deliver Georgia, we deliver America,” she said. “And they will not count us out again.”