Biden unleashes new ads in Georgia as campaigns prep for early voting

Joe Biden is expanding his ad footprint in Georgia with a trio of TV spots aimed at Asian-American voters, working-class families and veterans.
His campaign launched the new ads Friday as polls show a deadlock between the Democrat and President Donald Trump in Georgia, a state Republicans have carried in every White House race since 1996.
They come ahead of the start of the three-week voting period that begins Monday, when top surrogates from the campaign are set to crisscross Georgia. Biden’s wife, Jill, is scheduled to visit Atlanta and Columbus while Donald Trump Jr. will stop in Savannah and Kennesaw.
An analysis of ad spending shows Biden’s campaign has reserved at least $2.7 million in ads in metro Atlanta through Nov. 3, and nearly $1 million in smaller markets including Savannah, Macon and Albany.
Trump’s campaign, by contrast, spent roughly $13 million on airtime in Georgia between June and late September. But the Republican’s campaign hadn’t reserved significant airtime in Georgia through Election Day.
That could soon change. Fox News reported that Trump has canceled a sweep of ads in Midwestern battlegrounds he carried in 2016 and shifted resources to Georgia and other southern states long in the GOP fold.
The latest round of Biden ads features three separate spots that target specific audiences.
“Stand Together” is geared toward Asian-American voters who could play a decisive factor in the suburban 7th Congressional race. “Laser Focused” makes a broader appeal, tying the economic turmoil to Trump’s handling of the pandemic. And “More Important” features a military veteran extolling the Democrat’s agenda.