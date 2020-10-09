Biden unleashes new ads in Georgia as campaigns prep for early voting

His campaign launched the new ads Friday as polls show a deadlock between the Democrat and President Donald Trump in Georgia, a state Republicans have carried in every White House race since 1996.

They come ahead of the start of the three-week voting period that begins Monday, when top surrogates from the campaign are set to crisscross Georgia. Biden’s wife, Jill, is scheduled to visit Atlanta and Columbus while Donald Trump Jr. will stop in Savannah and Kennesaw.