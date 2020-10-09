WSB poll: Warnock soars ahead in wild Georgia U.S. Senate race

Another Democrat, former federal prosecutor Ed Tarver, hardly registered in the poll, which was conducted Wednesday.

It echoed recent surveys of Georgia’s other U.S. Senate race that show a tight contest between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue logged 47% in the WSB poll, while Ossoff was at 46%. Libertarian Shane Hazel had about 2%, while an additional 6% of voters were undecided.

Perdue’s greatest strength was among white voters — two-thirds of whom back his bid — while Ossoff led 51% to 32% among independents and tallied 84% of Black voters.

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president's COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

In the race for president, the new poll pegged Trump at 49% and Biden at 47%, with an additional 4% of voters undecided. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen tallied a statistically insignificant figure. The last Landmark Communications poll, released on Oct. 1, showed the same tight dynamics.

Like previous surveys, Biden is far exceeding Hillary Clinton’s tally among white voters, registering about 28% of the vote. Meanwhile, about 10% of Black voters — the cornerstone of the Georgia Democratic Party — back Trump. Biden leads 60% to 31% among independents.

Sensing a chance to flip Georgia for the first time since 1992, Biden’s campaign has reserved about $4 million worth of airtime in the final month of the race, and his wife, Jill Biden, is set to arrive on Monday to mark the start of the state’s three-week early voting period.

Trump’s campaign, on the defensive, is largely off the airwaves in Georgia — though the president and his top surrogates recently stumped in the state, and Donald Trump Jr. will visit Savannah and Kennesaw on Monday.

Not long ago, Warnock’s poor standing in the polls sparked fears among Democrats that both Loeffler and Collins could squeeze him out of the runoff.

But his standing has soared recently thanks to a multimillion-dollar ad campaign and strong support from the party establishment, including endorsements from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.

Lieberman, the son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, has refused calls to quit his bid and recently hired new staffers. His campaign this week released a “Contract with Georgia” that includes calls for “wide open public school choice” and increased law enforcement funding.