LISTEN: Brian Kemp shifts his message on 2024

Amid growing questions about his political future, Gov. Brian Kemp has shifted his message.

In the latest Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the two-term governor’s latest approach to questions about his potential White House ambitions.

Plus, the Georgia State Election Board is picking a legal fight with the far-right group behind the “2,000 Mules” documentary. And why U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls herself a “free agent.”

You'll hear Greg and Patricia's who's up and how's down for the week and they'll answer your questions from the listener mailbag

