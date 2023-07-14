LISTEN: Brian Kemp shifts his message on 2024

Amid growing questions about his political future, Gov. Brian Kemp has shifted his message.

In the latest Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the two-term governor’s latest approach to questions about his potential White House ambitions.

Plus, the Georgia State Election Board is picking a legal fight with the far-right group behind the “2,000 Mules” documentary. And why U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls herself a “free agent.”

You’ll hear Greg and Patricia’s who’s up and how’s down for the week and they’ll answer your questions from the listener mailbag, which you can now call into. Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline to leave your question and you’ll be featured on next Friday’s podcast. The number is 404-526-AJCP (2527).

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

