X

LISTEN: Biden launches ‘24 bid with eye on Georgia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

President Joe Biden launched his campaign for reelection with Georgia on his mind.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Biden’s bid for another four years and a potential historic rematch against former President Donald Trump.

Plus, our insiders discuss this week’s media madness. First, the announcement that CNN is parting ways with Don Lemon after 17 years and the news that came out hours later that Fox News host Tucker Carlson would no longer be with the network.

You’ll also hear about the letter Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent to local law enforcement indicating a timetable that suggests she will announce as soon as July whether she will seek criminal charges against Trump and his allies.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Link to the topics in today’s podcast:

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia

Fulton DA Fani Willis urging law enforcement to ramp up security planning

Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe

Subscribe to the AJC: If you aren’t a subscriber to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, click here to get unlimited digital access to the AJC at a special price.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Move over Janet, Hawks now occupy State Farm Arena Thursday3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia inmate admits to stealing millions by impersonating famous billionaire
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
9h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
2h ago

Credit: TNS

UGA player’s father seeks $2 million in fatal crash
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention
21h ago
GPB’s longtime leader to retire in May
The Jolt: Trump team considered challenge to Georgia Senate race, too
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top