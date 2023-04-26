LISTEN: Biden launches ‘24 bid with eye on Georgia

President Joe Biden launched his campaign for reelection with Georgia on his mind.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Biden’s bid for another four years and a potential historic rematch against former President Donald Trump.
Plus, our insiders discuss this week’s media madness. First, the announcement that CNN is parting ways with Don Lemon after 17 years and the news that came out hours later that Fox News host Tucker Carlson would no longer be with the network.
You’ll also hear about the letter Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent to local law enforcement indicating a timetable that suggests she will announce as soon as July whether she will seek criminal charges against Trump and his allies.
Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.
Link to the topics in today’s podcast:
Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
Fulton DA Fani Willis urging law enforcement to ramp up security planning
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe
Subscribe to the AJC: If you aren’t a subscriber to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, click here to get unlimited digital access to the AJC at a special price.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC