Kemp presses Perdue to quit race amid ‘lackluster’ fundraising

“A brutal primary, where our campaign is forced to engage significant resources, is Stacey Abrams’ surest path to victory.”

Top Georgia Democrats build financial edge over Republicans

Perdue’s campaign cheered the more than 12,000 unique donations made to the campaign, most of which were small-dollar contributions. He also celebrated a legal ruling that restricts Kemp from spending money from a special committee that can collect unlimited contributions.

At a campaign stop in Cartersville, Perdue mocked Kemp’s money edge, urging the crowd to ignore “all the lies they’re going to pull on TV.”

“They think they’re going to bully me out of this race, they don’t know how to spell my last name. They don’t know how to do this,” he said.

“They said, ‘Oh, we’ve got $13 million, and David’s only got $1 million.’ Well, I got outspent in 2014 by the same amount. This is an election about people versus politicians.”

Neither of the Republicans have kept pace with Abrams, who raised more than $9.2 million since December. A constellation of allied groups can spend millions more promoting her agenda.

Pointing to the Democrat’s loaded bank account, Kemp’s campaign said Perdue’s “lackluster” fundraising should be a wakeup call to conservatives.

“Every day David Perdue stays in this race is a day Abrams gets closer to the Governor’s Mansion.”