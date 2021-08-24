Kemp deploys National Guard medical staff to hard-hit hospitals

The governor’s order sends 105 medical personnel to assist staff at 20 hospitals, including Grady Memorial in Atlanta and Phoebe Putney in Albany, facing severe strain from the vicious fourth wave of the disease.

Kemp said the National Guard troops will “assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care” amid a new spike in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the highly infectious delta variant, which is taking the worst toll on those who refuse vaccinations.