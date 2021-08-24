ajc logo
Kemp deploys National Guard medical staff to hard-hit hospitals

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey speak at the Peachtree Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, July 1, 2020. Governor Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will take part in a “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour of Georgia, encouraging Georgians to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the 4th of July Weekend. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday deployed Georgia National Guard medical staffers to nearly two dozen hospitals in the latest sign of the state’s worsening struggle to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s order sends 105 medical personnel to assist staff at 20 hospitals, including Grady Memorial in Atlanta and Phoebe Putney in Albany, facing severe strain from the vicious fourth wave of the disease.

Kemp said the National Guard troops will “assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care” amid a new spike in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the highly infectious delta variant, which is taking the worst toll on those who refuse vaccinations.

The governor is facing increasing calls to take more aggressive action to stem the spread of the disease. He’s opposed vaccine requirements and mask mandates, though this month announced new funding to expand hospital capacity and hire 1,500 additional state-supported staffers.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s nursing shortage is at crisis levels and healthcare leaders are pleading with residents to get vaccinated and take other precautions to slow the spread of the disease as emergency rooms and intensive care units fill up.

It won’t be the first time Kemp has called in help from the National Guard to fight the disease. Kemp last year dispatched hundreds Guard “strike teams” to long-term care facilities, nursing homes and other areas of the state struggling with the pandemic.

Greg Bluestein
Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

