Atlanta hospitals say COVID cases pushing ERs to the brink

Fueling the influx is the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates. Less than 47% of eligible Georgians older than 12 were fully inoculated as of Wednesday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Danny Branstetter, medical director of infection prevention at Wellstar Health System, said 92% of patients hospitalized there are unvaccinated and that six in 10 ICU patients are unvaccinated people battling COVID-19.

Caption (From left) Dr. Danny Branstetter of Wellstar Health System; Dr. Jim Fortenberry of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; and Sharon Pappas, chief nurse executive at Emory Healthcare, listen at a press conference near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Rebecca Wright Credit: Rebecca Wright

The rate is even higher at Piedmont’s hospitals. Dr. Andy Jaffal, the system’s chief medical officer, said 97% of people in Piedmont’s ICUs are unvaccinated.

Cases are increasing so quickly among the unvaccinated that Georgia hospitals are bracing for a flood of patients that could exceed the January peak, the worst of the pandemic. And they’re not expecting things to let up until well into September.

Some Georgia hospitals have already started pausing elective surgeries to preserve hospital beds and staff because of the flood of COVID-19 patients.

“Our current situation is untenable. By postponing elective cases, we will free up operating room resources to best serve our community in this time of desperate need,” said Dr. Jason Williams, director of perioperative services at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

Northeast Georgia Health System erected tents at its Gainesville and Braselton locations in order to add capacity to its emergency department, which was so crowded at points this week that doctors and nurses had to see patients in ambulances while they waited for space to open up inside the ER.

Statewide, 89% of ICU beds were occupied. In some hospitals, they had ICU beds open, but didn’t have enough nurses to staff the beds.

Some hospital systems, including Wellstar, have restricted visitors to cut down on the possibility that they could infect patients with COVID. And others are directing EMS to divert patients to other hospitals, if possible.

Caption The emergency department at Grady is overrun with patients, as are emergency rooms around Georgia, doctors say.

“We don’t have the luxury of saying we’re full and we’re closed. We’re not a hotel,” said Grady’s Jansen. “People will continue to come and our staff will continue to cope and find places to take care of these patients, but it is going to be difficult and … it won’t make people happy.”

All of those factors are taking their toll on the doctors, nurses and other staff that care for patients. Many are burnt out, and some are even leaving the medical profession, which is further stretching already strained hospitals, said Sharon Pappas, chief nurse executive at Emory Healthcare.

Nurses “want to take care of every patient who crosses our path,” Pappas said. “However, this surge in COVID is making it difficult to provide the most critical care to those in need: the children, the immunocompromised, patients who need treatment for acute and chronic conditions, as well as those who are gravely ill with COVID-19 and the delta variant.”

The medical officials called on Georgians to wash their hands, stay home if feeling sick and mask up, especially in schools and crowded places.

But the most important thing a person could do, they said, is to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine works,” Jansen said. “It’s very clear from the data that the vaccine protects you from getting infected, and if you do get infected, because it’s not 100%, it protects you from serious illness, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Dr. Jim Fortenberry, chief medical officer for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, was more succinct.

“It is the way out of the pandemic right now,” he said.