Jill Biden to campaign in Georgia next week

Jill Biden’s visit comes amid a backdrop of ever-tightening polls that show a deadlocked race for president in Georgia. One of the latest, commissioned last week for Channel 2 Action News, showed Joe Biden with 47% and President Donald Trump with 45% - within the poll’s margin of error.

Trump has been on the defensive in Georgia, a state Republicans have captured in every presidential vote since 1996. The president visited the state in late September and Vice President Mike Pence was in the state last week to court religious conservatives. Three of his children, along with several Cabinet officials, also visited in September.