Georgia Senate backs Atlanta public safety center in charged vote

Chief among them is Gov. Brian Kemp, who recently used a speech at the Metro Atlanta Chamber to challenge political leaders to be “clear and direct” about their support for the complex.

“For Georgia to continue to be the top state for business, to attract talent, jobs and investment, to keep our communities safe and to ensure a brighter future for all who call our state home, we must support the Atlanta Public Safety Center,” he said.

Kemp’s speech at the chamber’s annual meeting was a signal that he and other Republicans will prioritize the complex ahead of an election that could be dominated by concerns about public safety and the economy.

“This body cannot and should not remain silent,” said state Sen. Mike Hodges, a Brunswick Republican. “It’s very simple: You either support public safety officers and law and order or you don’t. Voting yes on this resolution says you do. Voting no says you don’t.”

It came weeks after a group of demonstrators launched one of their most coordinated attempts yet to block the complex as hundreds who marched to the DeKalb County site clashed with authorities who fired tear gas to break up the protest.

The opponents include environmentalists who object to transforming a forest into a law enforcement facility and activists who say it further militarizes policing in Atlanta despite demands for a community-driven approach.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin was among the five Democrats who voted against the resolution, which was brought with little advanced notice. He said the resolution seeks to “oversimplify” the debate and was designed to put Democrats in a bind.

“Go ahead and send your mail that says I don’t support police. Go ahead and do it,” he said. “But know that when you do it, you are telling a lie.”

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler and Democratic state Sens. Sally Harrell, David Lucas and Nan Orrock also voted against it. Three other Democrats abstained from voting: Sens. Kim Jackson, Nabilah Islam Parkes and Sheikh Rahman.

‘Since day one’

The resolution comes as little surprise. Republicans have emphatically rallied behind the project, and some had talked for weeks about pressing a legislative vote to force rank-and-file Democrats to take a stance.

“The state of Georgia stands in support of the city of Atlanta, its continued dedication to strengthening public safety through the creation of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, and all those defending against the criminal acts committed by extremists opposed to this worthy endeavor,” the resolution states.

The project is championed by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a Democrat who says it will provide crucial training to officers and firefighters who now use outdated facilities. It has repeatedly won the support of Atlanta’s left-leaning City Council.

But many of the state’s top Democrats have avoided voicing explicit support for the project even as they condemn demonstrations against the center that have at times turned violent.

Some have also criticized Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, for obtaining indictments against demonstrators, some who are accused of racketeering violations or domestic terrorism charges. Many of those indicted aren’t Georgia residents.

The debate over the complex has political potency ahead of an election that is expected to put Georgia at the center of the race for the White House.

Recent polls conducted by Kemp’s and Dickens’ allies have shown broad public support for the training center, though protesters say the thousands of signatures they gathered for a referendum on the construction is evidence of deep-rooted opposition.

Kemp has singled out Dickens for being “right on this issue since day one” and credited his public safety plans for combating violent crime. The two have worked to repair frosty city-state relations after Dickens’ 2021 victory.

On Friday, the governor celebrated the resolution in a social media post, saying that “Georgia will continue to back the blue and protect our communities.”