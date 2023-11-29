Georgia Senate adopts pro-Israel resolution

The resolution made no mention of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza that worsened amid Israel’s retaliatory air strikes and ground invasion. The United Nations said the fighting has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, and Hamas says more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed.

A fragile ceasefire is underway after negotiators struck a deal to release more than 60 Israelis seized in the Hamas raid in exchange for 180 Palestinian prisoners, though it’s uncertain how long the hostilities will be on hold.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this month highlighted the growing political rift over Israel. It found that two-thirds of Georgians say supporting Israel should be a U.S. national security priority, including more than 80% of Republicans.

But Democrats are torn over the U.S. alliance with Jewish state, with 40% opposed to the idea that “supporting Israel is in the national interest.” The poll showed divide is more distinct among younger, more diverse and poorer voters.

As the fighting in the Middle East escalated, some of the state’s leading Republicans are taking new steps to burnish their support for Israel.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who leads the Senate, on Wednesday renewed his support for a bill to combat antisemitism that passed the House this year but stalled in the Senate, saying that “hatred and hostile way of thinking will not be tolerated, especially in our universities and places of learning.”

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Gov. Brian Kemp has positioned himself as an unwavering supporter of Israel in its battle with Hamas, which he has condemned as an “evil” organization bent on destroying the Jewish state.

And House Speaker Jon Burns, who accompanied Kemp on a May trip to Israel, is promoting a similar pro-Israel resolution in his chamber.

The resolution was quickly approved on the first day of a special legislative session that Kemp called after a federal judge tossed Georgia’s political maps because they diluted Black voting power.

The resolution that passed Wednesday singled out antisemitic remarks by university professors and praised campus administrators who have punished faculty, staff and students for promoting “hateful rhetoric” against Jews.

It also acknowledged “that Israel has the right to exist and defend itself and that the Jewish people have the right to live in peace and safety in their homes and communities and whatever country they reside.”