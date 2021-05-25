Georgia governor bans state government from requiring ‘vaccine passports’

The Biden administration has said it won’t require Americans to carry a credential, and that there won’t be a federal vaccination database or a federal mandate requiring citizens to obtain a proof of vaccination.

But some businesses and schools are moving forward with their plans. Several universities have said they’ll require students to prove they’ve been inoculated in the fall, and some sports teams have opened special sections for the vaccinated.

In response, several Republican-led states have scrambled to restrict the passports. The most recent is Alabama, where Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law that prohibited any government entity from issuing vaccine passports and blocked businesses from requiring the documentation.

Kemp’s order is just the latest in a series of moves aimed at shoring up the conservative base ahead of a tough re-election bid. The first-term Republican signed into law an overhaul of elections that included new voting restrictions, condemned “critical race theory” and toured a section of the U.S. border with Mexico in recent weeks.