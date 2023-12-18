Georgia 2024: Bruce Thompson backs Trump’s comeback bid

Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson formally backed Donald Trump’s comeback bid, saying Monday he is supporting the former president because he’s the “only candidate who can win” next year.

Thompson is the third Republican statewide official in Georgia to endorse Trump who leads in state and national polls of likely GOP voters. Thompson, a former state senator, was elected to the state post in 2022.

Most top Georgia Republicans have until recently stayed neutral in the White House race, reluctant to back a former president who championed primary challenges against Gov. Brian Kemp and three other GOP incumbents.