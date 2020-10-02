‘End your race.’ Democratic groups plead with Lieberman to drop his Senate bid

Since no candidate is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers in the 21-candidate race is expected. Some Democrats worry that Lieberman’s presence in the race will siphon enough votes from Warnock to lock him out of the runoff.

Still, there are other signs Warnock need not worry. A Quinnipiac University poll released this week showed Warnock with a sizeable lead over the two Republicans, and Lieberman in the single-digits. And Warnock’s vast fundraising edge - he will report raising nearly $13 million over the last three months - has financed an ad barrage that’s raising his profile.

July 18, 2019 Atlanta - Portrait of Rev. Raphael Warnock at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock has had busy couple of weeks. After co-hosting a conference on ending mass incarceration in the United States, he was off to Baltimore. And less than 24 hours ago, he was back at Ebenezer for the 45th annual scholarship concert honoring the memory of the late Christine Williams King, affectionately known as Mama King, who was assassinated there 45 years ago. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

And even if he abandons the race, it’s too close to the November special election to take Lieberman’s name off the ballot. Another long-shot candidate, A. Wayne Johnson, will also still be an option for voters even though he ended his campaign on Thursday.

Still, state and national Democratic leaders don’t want to leave much to chance.

Over the last week, two former presidents – Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama – endorsed Warnock’s bid. And on Friday, two Democratic senators spanning the party’s ideological divide vouched for him: Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, and Doug Jones, a centrist.

It’s the opposite of the dynamic on the Republican side of the contest. At a campaign stop in Atlanta last week, President Donald Trump urged both Collins and Loeffler to stay in the contest to spur additional Republican turnout.

The groups that penned Friday’s dispatch to Lieberman acknowledged that they would normally “be some of the very last groups to encourage any Democrat to drop out of a primary.”

“However, every rule has exceptions,” read the letter, “and this is one of those.”

Read it here:

Dear Mr. Lieberman,

With Donald Trump at the top of the ballot and debate set to begin soon on the appointment of a third right-wing extremist Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, United States Senate races could not be more important this Fall.

The Georgia special election in which you’re running may be even more important than other U.S. Senate races this autumn since an outright victory in November would allow a Democrat to take his or her seat before the new Congress takes its oath of office in January -- potentially providing a critical vote for Democrats should Trump’s far-right Supreme Court nominee face her final vote during the Senate’s lame-duck session.

Unfortunately, your continued presence in this race poses a very real and potentially disastrous threat to Democrats' chances of winning Georgia’s special election for the U.S. Senate.

For example, two independent polls released last week from both Monmouth University and the University of Georgia show that the 11% support you currently enjoy is not enough to win and yet could be just enough to deny Democrats a spot in a potential December run-off -- especially if Republicans remain evenly divided between their two options.

Normally, we would be some of the very last groups to encourage any Democrat to drop out of a primary. As a rule, robust primaries build organizing capacity within the Democratic Party, build support for progressive ideas, and help identify candidates capable of building the coalitions needed to win.

However, every rule has exceptions, and this is one of those.

Together, we represent tens of thousands grassroots activists in Georgia and millions across the country and we’re asking you, Mr. Lieberman -- for the good of the Democratic Party and the country -- to end your race for U.S. Senate, encourage those who are still supporting you to vote for Raphael Warnock, and join us in doing everything we can to ensure Democrats win this year’s special election for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

If there’s anything the last four years have taught us, it’s that elections have profound consequences and those who want to retain our democracy and make racial, social, and economic progress in this country have to think strategically about the fights we wage.

Right now, you have a unique opportunity to have a decisive impact on Democrats' chances in a U.S. Senate race that could stop Senate Republicans from using an illegitimate process to hijack our democracy and force a right-wing extremist onto the Supreme Court for the rest of her life.

We urge you, with everything we have, to do the right thing for our country, end your race for U.S. Senate, and ensure Democrats stand united behind Raphael Warnock in this unique election.

Sincerely,

Democracy for America (DFA)

Be a Hero Fund

Blue Future

Justice Democrats

Progress America

Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC)

Progressive Democrats of America (PDA)

RootsAction.org

Social Security Works PAC

Working Families Party