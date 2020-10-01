Republican abandons longshot challenge to Loeffler in Georgia

He focused his campaign on a plan to cancel much of the roughly $53 billion in student loans that Georgians owe to the federal government and compensate those who have repaid their loans. He’d finance the plan by levying a new 1% tax on revenue generated by all employers.

But he gained little attention in the messy contest, which features an escalating back-and-forth between Loeffler and Collins and the emergence of Democrat Raphael Warnock.

In his withdrawal statement, Johnson said that Collins was the most qualified candidate in the race in part because “he understands first-hand the kitchen table issues that are affecting the citizens of Georgia.“

”I also identify with Doug as coming from a hard working middle-class family, as a military veteran, a father and as a fellow public servant."

State and national Democrats have waged an extraordinary public campaign to urge another contender to quit his bid to clear the way for Warnock: Matt Lieberman, an educator and son of former vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman. He’s refused those calls.