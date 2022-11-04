Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move

Hall won about 30% of the vote in the nine-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in May, forcing a runoff against Bailey, a former prosecutor who notched 18% of the vote. With Abrams’ endorsement in the June runoff, Bailey coasted to victory over Hall.

In a statement, Hall touted Jones’ plan to “invest in our communities, lower costs, improve our k-12 education system and reduce crime.” Jones, a state legislator with a conservative voting record, has tried to broaden his appeal after winning the GOP nod with Donald Trump’s blessing.

Jones said he will work with Hall “and others in a bipartisan way to create more opportunities for hardworking Georgians and continue to make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

In the race for governor, Hall said he was impressed by Kemp’s “tough decisions – ones that weren’t always popular at the time – in unprecedented circumstances.”

“While we don’t agree on every issue, it’s abundantly clear that Brian Kemp is a man of character, a strong leader, and someone who Georgians can trust to put them and their interests first,” the Democrat said.

The governor said he planned to work with Hall and others in a second term “to put political differences aside and keep our state the best place to live, work and raise a family for the next four years.”

Hall isn’t the only prominent Democratic elected official to cross party lines to back a statewide Republican candidate. Former Gov. Roy Barnes in October endorsed GOP state Sen. Tyler Harper’s bid for agriculture commissioner, drawing howls of protest from Democrats.