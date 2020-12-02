Kwanza Hall prepares for brief term as John Lewis successor in Congress

Both candidates tried to educate voters that the special election was separate from the vote Nikema Williams won in November, allowing her to take office on Jan. 3. Voter confusion and fatigue — 5th District residents have been called to the polls three times since September — may have contributed to low turnout.

Hall won 54% of 22,394 ballots cast, according to unofficial results on the secretary of state’s website. John Lewis earned 275,406 votes in the 2018 general election, although he ran unopposed.

Lewis’ former chief of staff, Michael Collins, said Wednesday that Hall may not be able to cast many votes but it was important to fill the seat for the final weeks of the lame-duck session of Congress.

“He might be able to vote on the budget — the stimulus package, if that gets before us,” Collins said. “It’s going to go by pretty fast. Christmas break is upon us. Whatever it is, the vote will be important. Representation is key. So it’s important.”

The House is currently in session through Dec. 10, when it is scheduled to break for the holidays. When members return, it will be Williams and not Hall representing the 5th District.

Hall will be eligible for a prorated congressional salary during his term and will have the benefit of Lewis’ office and his staff, who have stayed on since his death.

Because his tenure will be so brief, Hall will not be eligible for retirement or other benefits. He will have lifetime access to the House floor and its facilities, including the gym.

Staff writers Jim Galloway and David Wickert contributed to this article.