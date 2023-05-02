Decision day: Kemp inks bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights

HEALTHCARE. Georgia will offer a new state-run online marketplace for residents who now shop for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act using the healthcare.gov website. Still, the Biden administration must approve the proposal before it can launch. Senate Bill 65 marks a policy shift for Republicans, who initially sought to block Georgians from accessing the federal healthcare site.

Another new law, House Bill 383, allows hospitals to form on-campus police departments much like public colleges and public universities. It also enhances penalties for those who commit crimes against healthcare workers.

Credit: Ariel Hart Credit: Ariel Hart

And hundreds of pregnant women could now qualify for welfare under House Bill 129, a policy that aims to improve the state’s dismal maternal mortality rate. It marks a slight expansion of welfare after years of state efforts to pare back enrollment in the program.

TAXES. Under Senate Bill 56, Georgia can start collecting taxes on books, video games and music downloads. The measure is set to bring in more than $200 million in state and local taxes by 2028, but GOP sponsors say that revenue is offset by other provisions that speed up income tax cuts.

Another law, House Bill 86, renews a state sales tax exemption on construction materials for zoos and aquariums undergoing renovations and expansions. It comes as the Georgia Aquarium weighs building an exhibit on a nearby parking lot.

TIKTOK. A new law now restricts TikTok and other social media platforms from state employee devices if they’re owned by “foreign adversaries” including China. Kemp signed Senate Bill 93 weeks after he inked an executive order that banned employees of the state’s executive branch from using TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on state devices.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

ENVIRONMENT. Noting a sharp clash over the legislation, Kemp said he signed Senate Bill 115 to “ensure sportsmen have use of Georgia’s navigable rivers.”

The legislation passed after fiery debate in the last minutes of the legislative session as a response to a March settlement that granted a landowner along the Flint River the right to restrict fishing near their property.

The new law asserts the state can’t grant fishing rights to private landowners on navigable rivers. In his signing statement, Kemp said the law preserves the public right to hunt, fish and transit navigable waterways across Georgia – a “privilege that has been assured Georgians for generations.”