Electric vehicles bill passes Georgia House

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Legislature
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

The Georgia House of Representatives Wednesday approved a bill that could expand electric vehicle charging across the state.

House Bill 406 would allow businesses such as convenience stores to sell electricity for vehicle charging by the kilowatt hour – a move that could encourage the installation of chargers and allow the state to tax the electricity.

The bill also would create regulations for electric-vehicle chargers similar to those that now govern gasoline pumps. And it would pave the way for a future tax on electricity for automobiles that could gradually replace revenue from motor fuel taxes, which pay for road construction and maintenance.

HB 406 passed the House by a vote of 161-0.

A similar bill – Senate Bill 146 – passed the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee on Tuesday.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
