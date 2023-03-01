Electric vehicles bill passes Georgia House

The Georgia House of Representatives Wednesday approved a bill that could expand electric vehicle charging across the state.
House Bill 406 would allow businesses such as convenience stores to sell electricity for vehicle charging by the kilowatt hour – a move that could encourage the installation of chargers and allow the state to tax the electricity.
The bill also would create regulations for electric-vehicle chargers similar to those that now govern gasoline pumps. And it would pave the way for a future tax on electricity for automobiles that could gradually replace revenue from motor fuel taxes, which pay for road construction and maintenance.
HB 406 passed the House by a vote of 161-0.
A similar bill – Senate Bill 146 – passed the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee on Tuesday.
About the Author