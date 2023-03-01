Electric vehicles bill passes Georgia House

House Bill 406 would allow businesses such as convenience stores to sell electricity for vehicle charging by the kilowatt hour – a move that could encourage the installation of chargers and allow the state to tax the electricity.

The bill also would create regulations for electric-vehicle chargers similar to those that now govern gasoline pumps. And it would pave the way for a future tax on electricity for automobiles that could gradually replace revenue from motor fuel taxes, which pay for road construction and maintenance.