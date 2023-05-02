Kemp to sign law Tuesday to change Georgia ACA health plan shopping

More than 879,000 Georgians have signed up for current ACA insurance coverage plans. The majority use healthcare.gov to sign up. Others sign up directly on insurance company websites, or through middleman websites like healthsherpa.com.

The core function of healthcare.gov is allowing a shopper to input some personal information, then see the different policies they qualify for and prices for each, calculating in federal subsidies the shopper would get. The site shows all those options in the same place so the shopper can compare.

Kemp’s previous proposal would have blocked Georgians’ access to healthcare.gov shopping, but then given them information for other sites such as insurance companies’ websites, private agents, or other already existing alternatives. That proposal was approved by the Trump administration, then suspended by the Biden administration.

A spokesman for Kemp, Garrison Douglas, said in an email Monday that the governor’s change in approach was not so much “a shift in strategy, but rather an expansion” of the governor’s plans. Douglas still alluded to the Affordable Care Act as “a one-size-fits all, broken government program.”

Eighteen states run a state-based exchange as Georgia is proposing to do. The majority are left-leaning states supportive of the ACA from the time of its passage. In those states, the ACA shopping website is tailored to each state’s residents in ways that are supposed to make shopping easier. Those states also get funding to run their sites that the federal government otherwise would take to run healthcare.gov.

If approved by the Biden administration, the Kemp administration plans to make the shift this year, enrolling people in plans this fall that would start coverage Jan. 1, according to state and federal documents.

That imminent timeline has become a point of contention, according to documents and correspondence between the state and federal governments.

Given the time that it takes to properly construct a shopping portal for hundreds of thousands of people for something as complicated as health insurance, federal rules require that states spend at least 15 months putting one together.

Georgia hasn’t spent anywhere near that time specifically on the new version of its proposal. However, Georgia is arguing to the feds that the time it spent working on the previous version of the proposal should also count, since many of the website requirements were the same.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will make the determination.

A history of opposition

Consumer advocates are wary.

“Ideally, a state-based marketplace will allow for a more tailored experience for consumers and allow the state to innovate,” said Laura Colbert, executive director of Georgians for a Healthy Future, which supports the ACA. “I have some concerns about whether the state has the vision for that.”

She also said that the state is simultaneously preparing to go live with Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion with new work and engagement requirements this summer. It is also in the process of re-evaluating all 1.3 million Medicaid enrollees, thousands of whom are expected to be dropped from Medicaid and enrolled in ACA plans.

Justin Giovanelli, an associate research professor on health insurance law at Georgetown University, raised the same concerns.

“It seems a particularly poorly timed decision to change the enrollment platform and the process so dramatically,” Giovanelli said, “at a time where you’re likely to have such an influx of new folks who are trying to understand their options, trying to to land in coverage that’s going to work for them.”

Kemp told CMS in February that such doubters are wrong.

The state has made significant investments and has “demonstrated operational readiness,” Kemp wrote in a letter requesting approval to go live Nov. 1. Their work will improve Georgians’ shopping experience, he said.

“The state and outside vendors remain committed,” he said. “The state is confident it can implement (the state-based exchange) on an expedited timeline.”