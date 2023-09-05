Biden makes economic pitch to Georgia voters in debut TV ad

President Joe Biden’s campaign is launching an economic-themed pitch to Georgia voters this week as part of a $25 million ad blitz targeting battleground states crucial to his reelection bid.

The 30-second ad unveiled Tuesday focuses on Democratic-backed federal measures that aim to supercharge green energy investments and reduce inflation, along with pandemic-related measures that helped stave off an economic collapse.

With no significant Democratic threat in next year’s primary, Biden’s ad is geared toward a general election audience. Biden’s campaign said the Georgia ad will be the first of the cycle to run during an NFL game, with airtime planned during Thursday’s primetime season opener.

Notably, the ad doesn’t mention Donald Trump or other Republican hopefuls. Instead, it marks the latest effort by Biden’s campaign to promote his stewardship of the economy amid polls that show he’s struggling to rally skeptical voters behind his fiscal policies.

“There’s more to do,” the narrator says, “but President Biden is getting results that matter.”

Georgia is one of a handful of politically competitive states that are poised to decide the race for the White House next year. In 2020, Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly three decades, but his approval ratings remain mired underwater in recent polls.

State Democrats are boosting their efforts to convince voters of his economic agenda. Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said Biden worked with lawmakers by “bucking powerful special interests to lower costs for working families and helping create hundreds of thousands of new, good-paying jobs in every corner of Georgia.”

Watch the ad here: