All Georgia adults to soon be eligible for coronavirus vaccine

And because there is no screening criteria or enforcement methods, even those that don’t qualify under those broad guidelines can still sign up for the vaccine.

Georgia has rapidly expanded the vaccine program as the federal government has provided a new influx of doses. Though supply is still tight, particularly in metro Atlanta pharmacies, thousands of spots were available at a newly-opened mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The state’s expansion comes as Georgia continues to struggle to vaccinate more residents. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Georgia is vaccinating people at one of the nation’s slowest paces.

In response, Kemp has criticized news coverage of the vaccination rate, citing other figures he considers more important, such as the more than two-thirds of Georgians over the age of 65 who have received at least one vaccine shot.