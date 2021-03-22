All Georgia adults to soon be eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to announce Tuesday that all Georgia adults will soon be eligible to sign up for coronavirus vaccines.
The governor’s office scheduled a 4:15 p.m. press conference Tuesday to address the plans, though it’s not immediately clear when the eligibility will expand. Earlier this month, Kemp said he expected to allow all adults to qualify for the vaccine by early April.
Alaska and Mississippi are the only two states that have so far opened Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults, though a growing number of other state governments that have announced plans to expand eligibility within weeks. President Joe Biden has set a May deadline for U.S. states to open vaccinations to all adults.
Georgia is on pace to far exceed that mark. In early March, the governor announced that Georgians as young as 55 and those with certain “high-risk” medical conditions would be eligible to receive the vaccine. The wide-ranging definition of those conditions meant that most Georgia adults became qualified to get the shots.
The lengthy list covers a spectrum of health conditions all too common in Georgians, ranging from cancer, heart conditions and diabetes to high blood pressure, pregnancy and asthma. Also newly eligible are those who are overweight or obese, accounting for at least two-thirds of Georgians, according to one federal study.
And because there is no screening criteria or enforcement methods, even those that don’t qualify under those broad guidelines can still sign up for the vaccine.
Georgia has rapidly expanded the vaccine program as the federal government has provided a new influx of doses. Though supply is still tight, particularly in metro Atlanta pharmacies, thousands of spots were available at a newly-opened mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The state’s expansion comes as Georgia continues to struggle to vaccinate more residents. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Georgia is vaccinating people at one of the nation’s slowest paces.
In response, Kemp has criticized news coverage of the vaccination rate, citing other figures he considers more important, such as the more than two-thirds of Georgians over the age of 65 who have received at least one vaccine shot.