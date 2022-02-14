Abrams and Perdue fight GOP proposal to rewrite fundraising rules

A federal judge ruled last week that Kemp couldn’t use the leadership committee money against Perdue in the primary, but indicated that if he wins the nomination he could use the money this summer and fall in a general election matchup.

The measure’s supporters say the rewrite would level the playing field for lawmakers and statewide incumbents banned from raising money during the session, which this year lasts from January to early April, while their opponents are free to raise cash.

“This brings parity and makes fairness for all,” said Mullis, who chairs the agenda-setting Senate Rules Committee, as he introduced the measure last week.

Though Kemp has yet to publicly endorse it, his aides recently met with state Senate leaders to discuss the proposal, according to several GOP senators.

The changes would help Kemp counter both of his top rivals for governor. It would slow Abrams’ torrid fundraising pace while also potentially depriving Perdue, whom he faces in a May primary, of several key weeks of raising cash.

Abrams amassed $9.2 million over two months – about $2 million more than Kemp collected in a seven-month span. Perdue lagged behind them both, raising just $1.1 million between early December and the end of January.

‘Politics at its worst’

Several drafts of the legislation propose more sweeping changes.

One version includes a provision that bans anyone with “outstanding taxes” from qualifying for office, which would have prohibited Abrams from seeking office in 2018. She owed roughly $55,000 in back taxes to the IRS, which she repaid in 2019.

Another potential provision would block political action committees aligned with candidates from raising cash during the session, which could theoretically limit efforts from groups such as Fair Fight Action, the organization founded by Abrams after her 2018 defeat.

“We are looking and keeping on top of all of these campaign finance provisions,” Groh-Wargo said, adding that “this is clearly a naked election-year ploy.”

While Abrams and Perdue have been among the loudest critics of the measure, it would also reshape down-ticket contests for legislative seats and other statewide offices, including the closely watched contests for secretary of state and lieutenant governor.

And critics raised concerns that Kemp could call a special legislative session in the fall, effectively freezing fundraising up and down the ballot if it gives the GOP an edge in the November election.

Perdue has unleashed blistering attacks about the proposed overhaul at recent campaign stops, while his aides have called it a “brazen and politically motivated” assault.

“This attempt by incumbents to shut down their challengers’ ability to raise money is politics at its worst,” said Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat.