Georgia Senate bill would put limits on fundraising by challengers

Old-timers at the Capitol remember when lobbyists seeking to pass legislation could go onto the legislative chamber floors or into ante rooms and buttonhole lawmakers. The atmosphere was more freewheeling than today, although lobbyists still wine and dine lawmakers off-campus during sessions.

Back in the day, lawmakers regularly held fundraisers during the session.

Challengers, on the other hand, can’t vote on legislation so they have a whole lot less to offer the Capitol interests.

Mullis said he was reacting to U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen’s comments during court hearings in which he said lawmakers could respond to Gov. Brian Kemp’s argument that his reelection challenger in the GOP primary — former U.S. Sen. David Perdue — had an advantage by banning contributions to all candidates during the session.

The state’s lawyer made that argument about Perdue’s “advantage” despite the fact that the incumbent has raised roughly 18 times as much money as the challenger. In fact, incumbent lawmakers typically raise far more money than challengers, despite the session prohibition.

But Mullis told Rules Committee members: “This brings parity and makes fairness for all. I don’t think it’s just because you are an incumbent, you can raise (more) money.”

The Rules Committee passed the proposal.

While, under the proposal, challengers couldn’t raise money during the session, leadership committees such as Kemp’s and those of a select group of legislative leaders could. Mullis sponsored the bill that created the leadership committee setup that benefits a few state leaders and lawmakers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Kemp’s leadership committee raised about $355,000 during the first few weeks of the session.

Cohen this week ruled Kemp couldn’t use the leadership committee money against Perdue in the primary, but if he wins the GOP nomination, he could use it this summer and fall when he is likely to face a reelection rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.