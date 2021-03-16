Kids as young as 11 among those arrested in Clayton street-racing bust

Investigators impounded 48 vehicles and seized four firearms and less than an ounce of marijuana, police said. After investigators review surveillance camera footage from businesses in the area, some could face additional reckless driving charges, Flinn said.

Although investigators believe street racing was the reason for the cars and crowds, none of those arrested were charged with racing, Flinn said. That’s because they were on private property and current Georgia law limits officers from securing street racing charges unless it’s on a public roadway.

Two bills toughening the laws against street racing are under consideration in the Georgia Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp has voiced his support.

“In Georgia, we will not tolerate this reckless, illegal behavior,” Kemp said during a press conference last month.

The measure, House Bill 534, would allow authorities to suspend the licenses of some violators for up to a year and calls for penalties as high as $5,000. Repeat offenders could face additional prison time under the proposal and lose their cars. Promoting drag racing and reckless stunt driving would also become crimes. Senate Bill 10 is similar and would provide for the issuance of special license plates for high-performance vehicles often used in racing and stunts.

Many cities and police agencies in metro Atlanta have already gotten tough against street racing. On Monday, Decatur became the fourth DeKalb County city to pass a law against street racing.

People arrested for street racing in weekend bust say no one was racing

“This activity is certainly an immediate threat to public safety and also a nuisance to the communities where this activity takes place,” Decatur police Deputy Chief Scott Richards said during a City Council meeting.

Atlanta and Gwinnett County police have also taken tough stances against the loud and potentially dangerous driving, which has seen an uptick during the past year.

Sunday’s street racing bust isn’t the first such incident in Clayton, police said.

In March 2020, traffic on I-285 came to a standstill just before midnight when a group of drift racers blocked all lanes in a tunnel underneath a runway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Viral video of the event showed a large group of spectators in the middle of the highway as drivers took turns doing doughnuts and burnouts.

Flinn said the weekend arrests weren’t done to make an example out those involved. “It’s not to make a bigger deal out of it. It’s not safe,” he said. “It’s jeopardizing lives.”