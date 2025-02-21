What to watch for as Brian Kemp’s priority bill faces key vote

The governor is worried enough about a revolt from fellow Republicans that he took the extraordinary step of threatening to back primary challengers to any GOP lawmakers who vote for an amendment that waters down the overhaul.

Odds are, Kemp and his GOP allies will strike a deal on consensus language before the debate begins. But if not, the governor is headed for a showdown with a handful of Senate Republicans who could make or break his signature legislation.

He has little room to spare. With Democrats expected to (mostly) vote as a bloc to oppose the measure, Kemp can only afford a few GOP defections to pass the measure.

Here’s who we’re watching:

1. The sponsor. Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy, R-Macon. Kennedy is tasked with marshaling the sweeping measure through his chamber. As a potential 2026 candidate for lieutenant governor he, too, has a lot riding on its passage.

2. The trial lawyers. Sens. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia; Brian Strickland, R-McDonough; and Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia. The three are among a handful of Republican legislators who are also trial lawyers. They’re under immense pressure from their colleagues to oppose a rewrite. Each peppered Kennedy with pointed questions during a five-hour committee vote last week.

3. The wild cards. Sens. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro; Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome; Colton Moore, R-Trenton; Ed Setzler, R-Acworth; and Carden Summers, R-Cordele. Insiders aren’t sure where they’ll wind up in the debate, though Moore has already signaled in a social media post he’s willing to risk a Kemp-backed challenge.

4. The bellwether. Sen. Tim Bearden, R-Carrollton. A former police officer, Bearden has ties to supporters and opponents of the measure, and is viewed as a consensus maker.

GOOD MORNING! Georgia’s congressional delegation has been holding town halls this week while Congress is in recess, and U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick’s was a real doozy. Greg Bluestein writes that the Suwanee Republican’s staff seemed caught off guard by the massive crowd that peppered McCormick with boos and catcalls throughout the meeting.

Here are three other things to know for today:

The Fulton County school board on Thursday voted to close two elementary schools despite pleas from parents and local officials to keep them open. The board cited low enrollment and aging building conditions, the AJC’s Martha Dalton writes.

You can expect to see more federal employees in downtown Atlanta next week as President Donald Trump’s order requiring workers to return to work in-person takes effect, the AJC’s Zachary Hansen reports.

The fate of Georgia’s law banning most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected will be delayed after the state Supreme Court voted to send the case back to a lower court for review, the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu reports.

TERM LIMITS FOR SOME. State Sen. Bill Cowsert led his colleagues on Thursday in voting for Senate Resolution 23, which calls for a constitutional convention to impose term limits on members of Congress.

“You realize that, right now, over 90% of incumbents are not even challenged, and 95% hold their seats,” the Athens Republican said.

But don’t expect a bill from Cowsert to impose term limits on himself or his colleagues. Cowsert has been in the state Senate for almost 18 years, including four unopposed elections.

Cowsert concedes that’s a long time. But he makes a distinction between being a member of Congress, which is a full-time job, and the Georgia Senate, which is technically part time.

“Our districts, of course, are so much smaller than those congressional districts that we are much closer in proximity to the voters and are therefore more responsible,” he said. “You see very few people in this body that have been here more than 12 years, so it’s less necessary.”

A little over a dozen of Georgia’s 56 senators have been in the Senate for at least 12 years.

The resolution is part of a long-shot process to amend the U.S. Constitution. If it passes the state House of Representatives — a big “if” — Georgia would need 33 other states to do the same thing before a convention would happen.

Cowsert is undeterred. He plans to bring another resolution later this year calling for a constitutional amendment that would require a balanced federal budget.

FAMOUS NAME. If you have ever wondered whether state Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy’s parents were Democrats hoping their son would someday run for president, we have solved the mystery.

On the “Politically Georgia” podcast Thursday, the Macon Republican explained the provenance of his famous name, and it wasn’t the 35th president of the United States.

“I get that question a lot,” Kennedy said, explaining, “I was named after my grandfather, John Kennedy, my father’s father. My mother’s maiden name is Flanders. My name is John Flanders Kennedy.”

Growing up in Adrian, Georgia, Kennedy said his name was mostly the subject of good-natured ribbing. “From our family perspective, it’s a family name and totally unpolitically related.”

SURPRISE. Last week, the state Senate passed a resolution from Sen. Gail Davenport commending organizations that support people with lupus, including the Georgia Council on Lupus Education and Awareness.

That’s one reason why Davenport was surprised on Thursday when the Senate voted to abolish that council.

“And the thing is, they didn’t tell anyone,” the Jonesboro Democrat said.

State Sen. Drew Echols, R-Gainesvile, said Senate Bill 96 disbands several boards and commissions, some of which he said “have not met in over a decade.” They included the Environmental Advisory Council, the Jekyll Island Citizens Resource Council and the lupus council.

This dismayed Davenport and state Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, who say the lupus council meets monthly and receives state funding. Orrock suggested the legislation could be amended in the state House of Representatives “to address these concerns.”

But there are no guarantees. Echols said he would do everything he can to “make sure that these funds stay available to the folks with lupus who advocate on behalf of this.”

“I’m not in a position to negotiate right here this morning,” Echols said just before the vote. “In good faith, I think that’s what we’re working toward.”

PET TELEHEALTH. Millions of Americans started seeing their doctors over the phone during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Georgia lawmakers want to set rules governing those iPhone visits for pets.

The details are tricky. Veterinarians want to provide telemedicine visits. But they don’t want to make it easy for out-of-state vets to scoop up their clients.

Senate Bill 105 is aiming for that balance. It would let licensed veterinarians and their associates practice telemedicine only if they have an existing relationship with a client — meaning they’ve seen the pet for in-animal visits.

But what if it’s the weekend and it’s an emergency? The bill would let vets see clients virtually without an existing relationship, but only if no licensed veterinarian or veterinarian technician is available within 50 miles.

“It’s a very physical practice. You’ve got to be able to understand those animals, having touched them and having felt them,” said Keri Riddick, executive director of the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association. “We also recognize that the public wants telemedicine. It’s a service we should be providing.”

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, cleared the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee this week.

UNDER THE GOLD DOME. It’s the 21st day of the legislative session. Here are some of today’s happenings:

8 a.m.: House Motor Vehicles Committee meets to consider House Bill 204, which would repeal the Department of Public Safety’s authority to set rates for the transportation of household goods.

9 a.m.: House convenes. Lawmakers could vote on eight bills, including Senate Bill 16, which would clear the way for the owner of a bail bonds company to run for a seat on the Heard County Commission.

9 a.m.: Senate convenes. They could vote on three bills, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s civil litigation overhaul.

1 p.m.: House Education Committee meets to consider the Riley Gaines Act, which would ban transgender athletes from competing against women.

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” a special episode looking back at the first month of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Be sure to download the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question for the show? Give us a call at 770-810-5297. Episodes are uploaded by noon each day, just in time to have lunch with us. You can also listen live at 10 a.m. EST on 90.1 FM WABE.

On Thursday’s show, the hosts asked state Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy about the challenges of overseeing a legislative chamber full of ambitious potential statewide candidates. And Cody Hall, senior adviser to Gov. Brian Kemp, discussed the governor’s tough tactics to push his top priority for this legislative session.

DOGE RECOMMENDATIONS. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee has released its initial recommendations after holding its first public hearing last week.

The Rome Republican, who chairs the subcommittee, said she wanted to release findings like this on a rolling basis to ensure there is time to actually get things done during the two-year congressional session.

The panel is zeroing in on the same safety net programs that Republicans are already looking at to reduce spending: Medicaid, Medicare and food stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The report says these programs are more susceptible to fraud and waste because of poor oversight during the pandemic and under the Biden administration.

Recommendations include using improved technology and data programs to verify the identity of applicants for the programs to ensure they are eligible, while relying less on self-reporting of income and assets. But the recommendations also get into policy, such as creating work requirements for Medicaid and removing civil service protections for all federal employees.

“Implementing recommendations in near real-time is the only way to make real, lasting changes in the fight against waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government,” Greene said in a news release. “We don’t have time to waste — and certainly not two years.”

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Donald Trump will speak to a group of governors gathered at the White House and have lunch with Vice President JD Vance before swearing in new Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The U.S. Senate worked through the night on amendments to the budget resolution that could be the vehicle for Republicans to approve new border security funding.

The House returns Monday.

SHOUTOUTS. Today’s birthday:

State Rep. Victor Anderson, R-Cornelia.

Jackson Fuentes, communications associate with the Georgia Senate Press Office.

